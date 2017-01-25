Chris DiMarco's nephew is a key player for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI

The two-week period leading up to the Super Bowl gives football writers ample too much time to come up with storylines ahead of the NFL's title matchup. And it can also lead to golf writers finding reasons to talk about the big game.

Such is the case with Super Bowl LI. We've already discussed that the game's two starting quarterbacks -- Atlanta's Matt Ryan and New England's Tom Brady -- are both avid golfers, but there's also a direct family tie between one of the game's players and a former PGA Tour player.

Chris DiMarco, a three-time tour winner and a Presidents Cup star for the U.S., is the uncle of Atlanta Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco. And Patrick DiMarco isn't just any player, he happens to be a Pro Bowler (The NFL's version of an All-Star) at his position for each of the past two seasons. Here's a photo of Chris, Patrick and Chris' son, Christian, on the field after the Falcons trounced the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

And here are a couple of photos Patrick shared after the win that earned the Falcons a trip to Super Bowl LI at Houston's NRG Stadium:

Patrick doesn't get the ball much, although he caught a 31-yard pass in the NFC Championship Game, but his blocking is key for the best offense in the NFL. The Falcons led the league by scoring 33.75 points per game during the regular season and they're averaging 40 points in two playoff games so far.

Chris DiMarco, now a frequent contributor on Golf Channel's Morning Drive, nearly won golf's Super Bowl at the 2005 Masters, losing in a playoff to Tiger Woods, who famously chipped in for birdie on No. 16. Of course, Chris will be rooting hard for his nephew to win a championship ring next Sunday, but let's be honest, so will most of the world. The Falcons are playing the Patriots, after all.

