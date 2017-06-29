Children try and fail to re-enact Jordan Spieth's playoff celebration, still win our hearts

Jordan Spieth's reaction following his hole-out at the Travelers Championship -- his wedge throw synchronized with caddie Michael Greller's rake toss towards the heavens -- was one of the best golf celebrations we've seen in quite some time.

But -- be it animation, video game or Lego mediums -- a moment is not a "moment" until it spawns a wave of re-enactments. The first attempted imitation came across our screens Thursday morning, and though this portrayal doesn't quite capture the nuisances of Spieth's spectacular bunker shot, it will still make your day:

Probably for the best that the duo substituted sticks for hats.

If Spieth is watching, let's hope he takes a page from the boys and adds tackling into the mix. Now that would be a highlight for the ages.

