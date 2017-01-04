Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

2 hours ago

Chicago Golf Club

Wheaton, Ill. / 6,846 yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.6764
2017-14-Chicago-GC-hole-9.jpg
David Alexander/Getty Images

14. Chicago Golf Club

C.B. Macdonald (1897)/Seth Raynor & Chick Evans (R. 1923)/Tom Doak (R. 2002)

There is an ongoing debate as to whether or not this is America's first 18-hole golf course. Some claim the first was another C.B. Macdonald creation, also bearing the name Chicago Golf Club, which opened near Downers Grove, Ill. in 1893. But historical records are unclear whether that club had 18 holes or just nine. We do know when Chicago Golf Club moved to Wheaton in 1896, Macdonald laid out what he called, "a really first-class 18-hole course of 6,200 yards." It was remodeled into its present configuration, emulating famous holes, in 1923 by Macdonald's longtime assistant Seth Raynor. One thing Raynor retained was Macdonald's routing, with all the out-of-bounds on the left. C.B., you see, was a slicer.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1966-68 and since '71. Highest ranking: No. 12, 2009-10. Previous ranking: No. 14

Panelist comments:
“Simply one of the great walks in American golf through a wonderful turn-of-the-century golf course. Since the 2006 Walker Cup, Chicago Golf Club increased its attention to detail by “polishing” this fantastic course, which included some new tees and renovation of some bunkers. This place is magnificent.”

“Fabulous and challenging green complexes typical of Macdonald and Raynor with several famous hole designs... a Redan, Biarritz, a punchbowl, etc. Good example of how golf courses were initially designed, with wide fairways, many landing areas, and several routes to the green with various challenges and hazards. In short, it was the way golf was meant to be played at a true links course.”

“The greens and green complexes are some of the best anywhere. The false fronts on these old-school, squared-off greens puts a premium on precise approach shots into the proper quadrant of the green in order to have a putt at birdie.”

“One of the greatest examples of how a boring, relatively flat piece of land can lend itself to a world-class design with amazing architecture. From the moment you step onto the turf, you feel a sense of history of this old, timeless design.”

Hole No. 2

Getty Images

Hole No. 3 / Photo by David Alexander/Getty Images

David Alexander/Getty Images

Hole No. 9

2004 Getty Images

Hole No. 10

David Alexander/Getty Images

Hole No. 13

David Alexander/Getty Images

Hole No. 16

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Oak Hill Country Club (East)

Golf Courses

The Alotian Club Course Review & Photos

Golf Courses

The Ocean Course

Golf Courses

Muirfield Village Golf Club

Golf Courses

Shadow Creek Course Review & Photos

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesThe Ocean Course
    Golf CoursesOak Hill Country Club (East)
    Golf CoursesMuirfield Village Golf Club