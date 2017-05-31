Cheyenne Woods qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

Cheyenne Woods qualified for the 2017 U.S. Women's Open at Trump Bedminster. Woods, 26, was co-medalist on Tuesday with Brianna Do at Industry Hills Golf Club (Calif.) with a 36-hole total of 141. Woods qualified the day after the arrest of her uncle, Tiger Woods.

Woods, who is playing in her second season on the LPGA Tour this year, played in the 2012 and 2014 Women's U.S. Opens, missing the cut in both.

The U.S. Women's Open will be played July 13-16 at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

