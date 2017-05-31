LPGA2 hours ago

Cheyenne Woods qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

By
instagrams-20170320-cheyenne-woods.png

Cheyenne Woods qualified for the 2017 U.S. Women's Open at Trump Bedminster. Woods, 26, was co-medalist on Tuesday with Brianna Do at Industry Hills Golf Club (Calif.) with a 36-hole total of 141. Woods qualified the day after the arrest of her uncle, Tiger Woods.

Loading

View on Instagram

Woods, who is playing in her second season on the LPGA Tour this year, played in the 2012 and 2014 Women's U.S. Opens, missing the cut in both.

The U.S. Women's Open will be played July 13-16 at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

Related: Golf wants to depoliticize Trump's U.S. Open. Is it feasible?

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Golf: The Front Nine: Geoff Russell

Golf News & Tours

Ron Sirak: Shock To The System

Golf News & Tours

Ron Sirak: Se Ri Pak's Special Place In History

Golf News & Tours

Ron Sirak: Long Road Ahead

Golf News & Tours

John Strege: Monday Qualifier: Ryu Wins Women's Open In Playoff

Related
Golf News & ToursRon Sirak: Se Ri Pak's Special Place In History
Golf News & ToursGolf: The Front Nine: Geoff Russell
Golf News & ToursRon Sirak: Long Road Ahead
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection