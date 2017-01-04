Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

an hour ago

Cherry Hills Country Club

Cherry Hills Village, Colo. / 7,348 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6791
2017-73-Cherry-Hills-CC-hole-18.jpg
Courtesy of Cherry Hills CC

73. Cherry Hills C.C.

William Flynn (1923)/Arnold Palmer & Ed Seay (R. 1976)/Geoffrey Cornish (R. 1993)/Tom Doak (R. 2009)

When Cherry Hills opened in the early 1920s, it was a ground-breaking design, with the nation's first par-5 island green and closing back-to-back par 5s, although in championship play the 18th is played as a par 4. In the 1960 U.S. Open, winner Arnold Palmer popularized the idea of a drivable par 4 by going for the first green in every round. Curiously, when Palmer and partner Ed Seay remodeled Cherry Hills in 1976, they lengthened the first hole so no player could duplicate Arnie's feat. Nearly 40 years later, modern equipment has once again made the first hole reachable from the tee.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1966-1970 and since 1973. Highest ranking: No. 21, 2003-2004. Previous ranking: No. 80

Panelist comments:
“Some of the most fun opening holes you'll find. The course starts slowly and comfortably with shorter more welcoming holes and quickly raises the stakes, challenging you for placement and length off the tee and accurate second shots. Every hole requires finesse around the greens in order to score. ”

“In recent years, Cherry Hills has made substantial changes every year, in fact, seemingly every few months. These changes have prepared them for the U.S. Amateur, Palmer Cup and the FedEx Cup. This is a major-championship course that is standing the test of time.”

“Combines a very high level test with plenty of architectural elements that incite "pleasurable excitement," as described by Alister MacKenzie. Nearly every hole offers alternate routes and risk-reward opportunities.”

“To me, the tee shot was the key. Not to say the approach shots are not challenging, but missing the fairway penalizes players with long thick rough, large mature trees, and an occasional water or sand hazard.”

“The holes are of the grand scale that you would expect from Flynn, but the property is not nearly as inspiring as what he worked with in Southampton and Philadelphia. Cherry Hills is a real test but it lacks the sizzle to make it one of the very best.”

Courtesy of Cherry Hills CC

Hole No. 1

Courtesy of Cherry Hills CC

Hole No. 9

Courtesy of Cherry Hills CC

Hole No. 17

Courtesy of Cherry Hills CC

Hole No. 18

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Inverness Club

Golf Courses

Hudson National Golf Club

Golf Courses

Yeamans Hall Club

Golf Courses

Double Eagle Club

Golf Courses

Valhalla Golf Club

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesYeamans Hall Club
    Golf CoursesInverness Club
    Golf CoursesDouble Eagle Club