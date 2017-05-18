Chelsea Lynn Pezzola talks about beating the boys, trying to make the LPGA, and being part of the “Blondterouge”

You don’t need to be on a major pro tour these days to be a golf star. Thanks to social media, there’s a large contingent of recognizable faces who play the game. And from time to time, we’ll talk to one of these popular people to learn more about their world. This week, we talk to Chelsea Lynn Pezzola, a pro golfer and fitness model who hopes sharing her experiences around the world will help grow the game for women. Here’s our chat:

How did you get into golf?

My stepdad introduced me to the game at age 5. It started as a fun way for us to bond until I realized, "Hey I'm kinda good at this".

How did a Florida girl wind up at Michigan?

This is probably the question I get asked the most and my response is always, "Let's just say I learned what a parka was real quick!” But in all seriousness I wanted a big school with strong academics and athletics. After one football game and a tour of the academic campus, I was completely sold. #GoBlue

You've been featured in Maxim, ESPN, Golf Channel, on magazine covers, etc. What's that like and does it ever get old?

No, definitely not. I am extraordinarily grateful for any feature or shout out I receive as that is support for not only me and my golf career, but support for the growth of women's golf. I am extremely thankful for the attention I have received and cannot thank everyone enough for tuning into my golf journey.

What did you learn playing in Ladies European Tour's Dubai Ladies Masters?

Well... it definitely reiterated that golf isn't easy! But I learned a lot in Dubai and took away a lot of positives. I know the parts of my game I need to work on especially under pressure. As Ben Crenshaw once said,"I am about five inches from being an outstanding golfer. That's the distance my left ear is from my right." I plan to continue to work on those areas and come back next year a much stronger player. Playing in the LET was one of my coolest/best golf experiences to this day. Not only was Dubai and the Emirates golf course absolutely amazing but I got to play with/meet so many incredible people including Peter Dawson, Mohamed Juma Buamaim and all the girls on the LET. Golf isn't easy and I am extremely thankful to have had that experience.

Where are you playing now? What's your golf schedule like?

After Dubai, I took some time off to mentally reset. I am just now starting back up on some of the mini-tours and have conditional status on the Symetra Tour. I am heading up to Atlantic City next for the LPGA Shoprite Classic Pro-Am followed by a few of the state Opens!

What other projects do you have going on?

Well its currently a secret. . .but be sure to tune into my social media (@clpezzola) to see what's next!

What are your career goals?

At the end of the day, my biggest goal is grow women's golf. Golf has been such an influential piece of my life and I want other women to have the same opportunity to have the experiences I've had.

What's been your favorite event to play in and favorite event to attend?

Favorite event to play in? Hands down the Omega Ladies Masters in Dubai. I mean come on how many times can you say you were playing golf surrounded by some of the world's tallest buildings... in one of the coolest cities in the world?

Favorite event to attend? Definitely the Masters. I mean, it's THE MASTERS!

Be honest, would you rather spend a day on the course or a day at the beach?

Both. My perfect day is catching the first tee time at the course getting a quick 18 in then heading to the beach to work on the tan lines I got earlier that morning, as you might have seen in my recent Cabo pictures... course then beach with my friends aka "The Blondtourage."

Best moment on the course?

One of my favorite moments in golf so far was being in Dubai and getting to share that experience with my mom and stepdad. Its crazy that golf has taken me to so many different, amazing places but getting to share that with my family was pretty special. They've given up everything for me so to be able to share that with them really meant a lot to me.

Most awkward thing that's ever happened to you on the course?

Adding up the scores after 18 and having to tell the boys you beat them . . . straight up . . . from the same tees!

