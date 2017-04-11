Check out this unbelievable Masters parlay involving Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia

Given his past major failures, rising age and own concession towards Augusta National, Sergio Garcia was a bit of a long shot to win the 2017 Masters. So when he prevailed in a playoff against Justin Rose, the Spaniard wasn't the only one who cashed in.

On Tuesday, the online sports book Bovada posted a winning parlay involving Garcia's Masters triumph and Rickie Fowler's victory at the Honda Classic. The player put $60 on the bet. The reward? $41,773.

Not quite the $1.98 million Garcia grabbed for his victory, but definitely enough dinero to do some damage at the merchandise shop next Masters.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS