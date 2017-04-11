Check out this unbelievable Masters parlay involving Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
By

Given his past major failures, rising age and own concession towards Augusta National, Sergio Garcia was a bit of a long shot to win the 2017 Masters. So when he prevailed in a playoff against Justin Rose, the Spaniard wasn't the only one who cashed in.

On Tuesday, the online sports book Bovada posted a winning parlay involving Garcia's Masters triumph and Rickie Fowler's victory at the Honda Classic. The player put $60 on the bet. The reward? $41,773.

Not quite the $1.98 million Garcia grabbed for his victory, but definitely enough dinero to do some damage at the merchandise shop next Masters.

