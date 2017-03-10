Check out this giant mural of Arnold Palmer that's being painted at the Valspar Championship

There will be plenty of Arnold Palmer tributes at Bay Hill next week, but in the meantime, there's a pretty cool one at this week's Valspar Championship. And it's unfolding right before people's eyes.

Local artist Sebastian Coolidge is painting a giant mural of The King near the first tee at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. And Golfweek's Brentley Romine provided the story of the creation, which Coolidge didn't start until 9 a.m. on Thursday morning:

Of course, the mural this week makes sense with Valspar being a paint company. Still, it's a nice gesture -- and a nice bonus for fans at the tournament. Here's what it will look like when it's completed:

Coolidge said he expects to finish the giant painting on Saturday. Now there's one guy who really has to manage his first-tee (area) jitters.

