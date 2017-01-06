170106-rocker-greenskeeper-th.png
Things You Probably Didn't Know

Yes, there actually is a golf-related slasher film called "The Greenskeeper" that stars John Rocker

an hour ago
170106-matt-bonner-th.png
Tenuous Golf Connections

Check out the hilarious video Matt Bonner posted announcing his retirement from the NBA

an hour ago
170106-aaron-rodgers.png
Weekend Starter

From the NFL Playoffs to the Golden Globes to golf in Hawaii, 5 things to watch this weekend

4 hours ago
Tenuous Golf Connectionsan hour ago

Check out the hilarious video Matt Bonner posted announcing his retirement from the NBA

Athletes are finding more and more creative ways to announce their retirements these days. Marshawn Lynch hung up his cleats by posting a photo of cleats hanging in his locker. Jared Allen rode off into the sunset by actually riding off into the sunset on a horse. And on Friday, we got two more brilliant entries on this suddenly growing list.

RELATED: Playoff-bound NFL coach makes really bad golf analogy

First, another NFL star, Steve Smith made his retirement official by sharing his letter to commissioner Roger Goodell. Look closely at what the Hall-of-Fame-bound wide receiver's short message says:

"This is to notify you that as of today, I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs." Classic.

Then Friday afternoon, it was the NBA's Matt Bonner putting a hilarious twist on his own retirement. Bonner, a big man (6-foot-10) known mainly for shooting three-pointers, was never a star. Heck, he hardly ever started, but he was an important cog on two championship teams during his 10 years on the San Antonio Spurs. And Bonner made fun of the lack of buzz surrounding his exit in this funny -- and somewhat touching -- video that features an empty pressroom and a janitor who thinks he already retired. Check it out:

So what does this have to do with golf? It's a bit of a stretch, but Bonner has hosted multiple charity golf outings. And he's visited Topgolf in San Antonio. And he went into the University of Florida's Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the same 2015 class as four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas. And, well, we can assume he'll play more golf now that he's retired.

In any matter, happy trails, Matt. And to all the athletes out there who are thinking about calling it quits, take notes.

RELATED: Camilo Villegas and his wife are golf's fittest couple

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Matthew McConaughey give University of Texas …
    The LoopIn honor of Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize, a lo…
    The LoopSeahawks vs. Vikings ends with wild finish -- and a…