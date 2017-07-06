Trending
Check out our entire "Keep Golf Weird" comic series with Natemorebikes

Welcome space golf cadets. In the future, when we have completed our migration to Saturn's moons—where courses are made noxious gas and range balls are burned for fossil fuel—you will be mankind's first line of defense. But today is your first day, so we figured we'd start with something fun—like these wacky illustrations from The Loop's recent collaboration with Cartoon Network's Natemorebikes! Hooray!

Follow Natemorebikes on Instagram, always wear your seatbelt, and remember to keep golf weird, kids!

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

