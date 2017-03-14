170314-trick-shot-fail.png
Golf Fails

Hopefully, whoever filmed this trick shot fail is still alive

39 minutes ago
170314-sergio-cake-th.png
The Grind

A Canadian golf boom, kids interrupting things, and Sergio Garcia sings while going wedding cake tasting

2 hours ago
Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Winter Rules

Barstool team takes advantage of deserted Times Square by playing golf in blizzard

3 hours ago
Arnold Palmer Invitational4 hours ago

Check out Morgan Hoffmann's custom wedges that honor Arnold Palmer

By

As we begin the first Arnold Palmer Invitational without the King, tour players are finding their own ways to pay homage. We’ve seen that players are putting Arnie’s umbrella logo on their clothes for the week, but Morgan Hoffmann has taken it one step further. He had a set of custom Vokey wedges made for the event.

Loading

View on Instagram

The 52-degree has a pitcher of Arnold Palmer's iced tea and lemonade drink, the 58 has an umbrella with ‘The King’ written all over it, and the 62 has the silhouettes of airplanes and two tail numbers. N1AP are the tail numbers on Palmer’s plane and N4316F are the tail numbers for Hoffmann’s plane.

Titleist has been doing a lot of creative custom wedge work for their tour pros, but this trio is our favorite so far.

