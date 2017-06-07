Trending
Celebrity Golfers

Charles Barkley shares the real reason why he's so bad at golf

By
6 hours ago
170607-barkley-golf.jpg
Stan Badz

Charles Barkley talks about the American Century Championship like a typical golfer gushes about their annual golf trip that gives them a few days away from work and family obligations. "It's the one thing we look forward to every year," Barkley said in a Tuesday conference call hosted by the celebrity event now in its 28th year. And playing a golf tournament in beautiful Lake Tahoe sounds pretty awesome, so it makes total sense that Barkley will tee it up in front of fans for a 23rd time in July.

Until you remember just how bad Barkley is at golf.

In two of the past three years, the NBA Hall of Famer has failed to record a single par. In FIFTY-FOUR holes. Seriously, how is this fun?

"I get to play with great players and great athletes so that makes it special, and I've developed some great relationships, like with Kevin Nealon," Barkley said. "I don’t really have any goals, man. I'd love to be better, but if I get out there and smoke a couple cigars, I'm good. . . .It’s not like it’s the worst thing in the world, sucking at golf."

Good point, Chuck. No, it's not the worst thing in the world. But it still has to be extremely frustrating, especially because Barkley wasn't always so bad with golf clubs in his hand. Tournament records show Barkley routinely shot in the 80s in his first few years competing in the event, including an 82 in the second round in 1995. And as late as 2003, he was still shooting in the 90s at the event. So. . . what happened?

"Everybody knows I suck at golf now because I’ve got this nervous twitch," Barkley said. "I ain’t always been a bum on the golf course. I’m a bum now, but I used to break 80 all the time."

That's a bummer. At least, it's a nervous twitch that the popular TNT basketball analyst says doesn't affect other parts of his life. In fact, he's pretty sure the problem developed in large part due to his efforts to get better at golf.

"I started taking all these lessons from all these people and these wires crossed in my brain," Barkley said. "I just can’t get out of my own way."

Some of those lessons included Barkley appearing on Golf Channel's The Haney Project in 2009. This is a man who has tried everything to get better at golf. And we mean everything:

Poor guy. Barkley says he still watches as much Golf Channel as anyone, and he's "got more [golf swing] contraptions at my house than any person in the history of civilization."

He's also got one important piece of advice for fellow struggling golfers:

"Don’t try getting hypnotized," he said. "I got a good nap but I woke up with the same shitty golf swing."

Duly noted.

RELATED: Charles Barkley on that time Michael Jordan faced a $300,000(!) putt

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

Kevin Kisner surprises his caddie with a sweet new truck

25 minutes ago
You Can't Make It Up

Daniel Summerhays' putter is nicknamed "Sweet Love" for the funniest reason ever

an hour ago
U.S. Open Style

Dustin Johnson will wear a whole lot of red, white and blue at the U.S. Open

2 hours ago
Fastballs

Max Scherzer is a crazy person who throws baseballs at people for a living

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Whatever you do, do NOT play this pro golfer in beer pong

3 hours ago
First Pitches

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 1-year-old daughter threw not-the-worst first pitch ever

4 hours ago
Rich Athletes

Rory McIlroy cracks top-10 of Forbes' highest paid athletes ranking

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Sterling Sharpe makes valiant effort at qualifying for U.S. Senior Open

5 hours ago
Taking Care of Bizness

The ‘office’ is a thing of the doomed millennial past, say millennials

5 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Charles Barkley shares the real reason why he's so bad at golf

6 hours ago
Golf Shoe of the Week

These all-white Ignites are the freshest high tops this season

June 6, 2017
Crazy People

Watch this vertigo-inducing video of Alex Honnold climbing El Capitan without ropes

June 6, 2017
Hockey Heaven

This 93-Coors-Light Stanley Cup Finals receipt is a triumph of mankind

June 6, 2017
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s big choice, Rickie Fowler “finds a chick,” and Cheyenne Woods has a MUCH week...

June 6, 2017
Head Games

Jon Lester picks off a runner, and other famous cases of athletes battling the yips

June 6, 2017
Well Played

Real-life superhero can slide across an entire pool and onto his feet like it's no big...

June 6, 2017
Golfers We Like

Tisha Alyn Abrea talks about dancing on the course, being buddies with golf's social and...

June 6, 2017
Candid Commentary

Butch Harmon says Dustin Johnson has "to take his balls in a wheelbarrow" to the tee

June 5, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Turn Don't Slide
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection