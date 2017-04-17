170417-painful-fail-th.png
Viral Videos

Whatever you do, do NOT watch this painful trick-shot fail (Or do so at your own risk)

4 minutes ago
ROME, Nov. 29, 2016 -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world&#39;s oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua via Getty Images)
Tenuous Golf Connections

Summing up the longevity of Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, in 9 golf-related figures

an hour ago
KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 13: Cristie Kerr plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 13, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
How She Hit That

Change directions like Cristie Kerr to fix your driver

2 hours ago
How She Hit That2 hours ago

Change directions like Cristie Kerr to fix your driver

Move the club out, not down
By
KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 13: Cristie Kerr plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 13, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen
KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 13: Cristie Kerr plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 13, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

You probably can't do what Wesley Bryan does with your golf swing. But if you copy Cristie Kerr's top of the backswing move, you can get more power and consistency in your tee shots by tomorrow.

Kerr won for the first time since 2015 with a remarkable finishing weekend -- shooting a course-record 62 in the third round and following it with a closing 66 to beat Lydia Ko by three at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Kerr made 16 birdies and no bogies over the weekend, and missed only three greens while averaging 257 yards off the tee.

"Everybody wants to swing faster, but most of the things amateur players do to try to get that speed actually makes them swing the clubhead slower," says Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Michael Jacobs, who is based at Rock Hill Country Club in Manorville, NY. "Cristie Kerr does an important thing that lets you transmit real swing speed into the ball, and it happens during her transition."

When Kerr gets to the top, her body stays quiet while she then pulls the handle wide, away from her and away from the target, Jacobs says. "Most amateurs are moving their hands hard down toward the ball and moving their bodies toward the target. The key move is to avoid letting your right hip rotate toward the target too early as you move your hands and the club away."

This outward pulling motion is what creates "lag," not any active hand or wrist action.

"She's played great golf for a long time with that move, and it's one anybody can copy right away," says Jacobs.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopYour backswing won't make a million bucks but i…
    The LoopHow He Hit That: Brandt Snedeker's stiff short …
    The LoopHow He Hit That: Jordan Spieth's slam-saving 3-wood