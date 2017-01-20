Must Reads
CareerBuilder: Swafford up by one

Hudson Swafford made seven birdies in a bogey-free round and shot a second-straight 65, this one on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., on a rainy Friday to take the second-round lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Swafford, 29, a George graduate, is in his fourth year on the PGA Tour and still is in search of his first victory. His best finishes are two ties for eighth.

He is at 14-under par 130, one stroke ahead of first-round leader Dominic Bozzelli (who shot a 67 at La Quinta Country Club) and Danny Lee (64 at La Quinta). Two strokes back are Brendan Steele (who shot an eight-under 64 on the Nicklaus Tournament), Brian Harman (65 on the Stadiumn Course) and Danny Lee (65 at La Quinta).

Phil Mickelson posted a six-under par 66 on the Nicklaus Tournament course and is four off the lead.

