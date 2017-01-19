PGA Tour rookie Dominic Bozzelli birdied his final hole on the Stadium Course at PGA West to break from a logjam and take the first-round lead in the CareerBuilder Challenge on a wet day in La Quinta, Calif., Thursday.

Bozzelli shot an eight-under par 64 on what is deemed the most difficult of the three courses played during the tournament.

Jhonnatan Vegas, Patton Kizzire, Harold Varner III and Hudson Swafford each shot seven-under par 65s to tie for second, while Chad Campbell, Boo Weekley and Michael Kim are tied for sixth, one shot back with 66s.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, shot a four-under par 68 at La Quinta Country Club in his first start since underdoing two hernia surgeries during his off-season. Mickelson had five birdies and a lone bogey.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS