Cameron Smith gets so emotional after 1st PGA Tour win that he can't even talk

34 minutes ago
By

A week ago, we saw Kevin Chappell let out some primal screams upon claiming his first PGA Tour title. But in a similar situation on Monday, Cameron Smith almost couldn't have made less noise.

Moments after Smith, 23, tapped in for the winning birdie at the Zurich Classic, he and teammate Jonas Blixt were interviewed by Dottie Pepper. Only Blixt did all of the talking.

The young Aussie was so emotional after Monday's playoff win over Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown that he couldn't answer either of Pepper's two questions regarding the win and how it affects his schedule going forward. Here's his response to one in which he goes, "Um. . . I can't even talk" before shaking his head.

For years, Steve Stricker was known as the game's most emotional interview following a win, but we may have found his heir apparent in that area. Regardless, it looks like we're going to see a lot more of Cameron Smith going forward on the PGA Tour. And hopefully, we'll get to hear more from him too.

But for now, happy tears are good tears. Enjoy it, Cameron.

RELATED: Watch Kevin Kisner's incredibly clutch chip to force a playoff

