Callaway Introduces New Forged Wedges

When you work with as many tour players as Roger Cleveland, you’re bound to hear a few suggestions that will help you in your club design.

A preference for less offset or a squarer toe. Or for a straighter leading edge or the desire for a soft, forged feel. Cleveland took all those suggestions into account when producing Callaway's Mack Daddy Forged wedges. The wedge, forged from 1025 carbon steel, features progressive center of gravity positioning where the CG moves upward as the loft increases. This promotes a lower flight in higher lofts while still producing plenty of spin.

Aiding that spin is a new Mack Daddy 16-groove system that utilizes an extra groove close to the leading edge to produce added grip on short shots around the green. Also helping those greenside shots is a crescent-shaped sole with mid bounce.

The wedge is available in two finishes: chrome and slate. Lofts range from 50 to 60 degrees in 2-degree increments. New Callaway staffer Daniel Berger and Tony Finau used the wedges ($150 each) during last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions.

