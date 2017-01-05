Must Reads
Endorsement Deals

Callaway Adds Patrick Rodgers to Tour Staff

Second signing in two days for equipment company
Getty Images
Welcome to the club, and nice stripes. You're already dressing like a seasoned pro.

A day after signing Daniel Berger to its tour staff, Callaway announced it had inked another young star, Patrick Rodgers, to a full line deal.

After a stellar collegiate career at Stanford that included 11 victories as well as a pair of appearances on the U.S. Walker Cup team, Rodgers turned pro in 2015, signing with Nike, and played well enough on the Web.com Tour as well as on the PGA Tour to earn exempt status on the PGA Tour. In his first full year on tour he won $1.3 million.

After Nike exited the equipment business in August, it was likely Rodgers would move on and Callaway, says Rodgers, was the best fit.

“I’ve been amazed in testing and playing Callaway equipment, and I know these are the best clubs to help me compete and take my game to the next level on tour,” said Rodgers, who will play Callaway clubs and balls as well as an Odyssey putter. “I can’t wait to get this season going and off to a great start.”

