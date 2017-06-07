The Best Golf Courses in California

- (1) Cypress Point Club (pictured above), Pebble Beach •
- (2) Pebble Beach G. Links •^
- (4) Los Angeles C.C. (North) •
- (3) Riviera C.C., Pacific Palisades •
- (5) The Olympic Club (Lake), San Francisco •
- (6) San Francisco G.C. •
- (7) Spyglass Hill G. Cse., Pebble Beach •^
- (8) Monterey Peninsula C.C. (Shore), Pebble Beach •
- (10) The Valley C. Of Montecito •
- (9) The Quarry At La Quinta •
- (11) The Preserve G.C., Carmel •
- (12) Mayacama G.C., Santa Rosa •
- (13) Pasatiempo G.C., Santa Cruz ≈^
- (20) Stone Eagle G.C., Palm Desert
- (14) The Madison Club, La Quinta ≈
- (15) California G.C. Of San Francisco, South San Francisco ≈
- (17) The Bridges At Rancho, Santa Fe
- (18) Martis Camp G.C., Truckee ≈
- (19) Bel-Air C.C., Los Angeles ≈
- (16) Sherwood C.C., Thousand Oaks
- (22) Tradition G.C., La Quinta
- (23) Torrey Pines G. Cse. (South), La Jolla ≈^
- (21) Bighorn G.C. (Mountains), Palm Desert
- (27) The Vintage Club (Mountain), Indian Wells
- (26) Cordevalle, San Martin ≈^
- (28) Bighorn G.C. (Canyons), Palm Desert
- (30) The Links At Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach ≈^
- (32) Meadow Club, Fairfax ≈
- (25) PGA West (TPC Stadium), La Quinta ≈^
- (24) Shady Canyon G.C., Irvine ≈
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.