Not sure if you were aware, but hitting the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass (par-3, island green...ever heard of it?) is hard enough to pull off with a golf club.

Mark Urbanek, caddie for two-time PGA Tour winner James Hahn, decided to come up with an even more challenging way to land it on the putting surface: throwing it.

If you’ve ever attempted to throw a golf ball, you know how humbling of an experience it can be. One second you’re prepared to be crowned the next Hercules for launching this tiny ball so far, the next you’re wincing in pain holding your arm as if you were on the New York Mets pitching staff. What . . . too soon?

That’s what makes Urbanek’s feat is particularly impressive. Not only did he have the distance and accuracy, but he showed no signs of any physical pain.That being said, I still wouldn’t recommend trying this at home.

