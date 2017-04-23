Bud Cauley's tough third round includes embarrassing double-hit chip

Windy conditions created a difficult third round at the Valero Texas Open on Saturday. But Bud Cauley suffered the day's toughest moment, and it had little to do with the weather.

Facing a chip shot from juicy rough on the par-4 12th hole at TPC San Antonio, Cauley managed the dreaded double-hit. Check it out:

In this rare situation, the shot counts, plus a penalty stroke is added. To Cauley's credit, he holed the next shot from just over 13 feet to keep the damage to a bogey. He then played the final six holes in one under par to put him just two shots behind Kevin Chappell heading into Sunday's final round.

Of course, whenever this happens, there are two people to feel sorry for: The player committing the double hit and T.C. Chen, who is best known for doing it during the final round of the 1985 U.S. Open. Chen wound up making a quadruple bogey on the fifth hole at Oakland Hills that day to blow a four-shot lead. He eventually lost to Andy North by one shot. Ouch.

