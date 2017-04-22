Valero Texas Open3 hours ago

Bud Cauley, Tony Finau tie for lead, 51-year-old Bob Estes one back

By
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 21: Bud Cauley plays his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&amp;T Oaks Course on April 21, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley plays his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Steve Dykes

Bud Cauley cobbled together what would seem to have been an error-free round of six-under-par 66 on Friday to take a share of the 36-hole lead in the Valero Texas Open.

In fact, Cauley missed eight greens on the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, yet managed to save par each time in a bogey-free round that included six birdies.

“It saved me a lot today,” he said of his short game. “It was windy out there today. It was tough. I knew I was going to miss some greens. I was able to leave it in the right spot most of the time and saved some shots out there.”

Cauley, 27, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, is at eight-under-par 136 at the midway point, as is Tony Finau, who posted a 65 that included a bogey at the 18th hole. Finau, however, holed his second shot from 105 yards for eagle at the par-4 11th hole and also made four birdies on the back nine.

One shot back are 51-year-old Bob Estes, who is making only his 11th PGA Tour start in 3½ years, Australian Cameron Smith, Robby Shelton and Kevin Chappell.

First-round leader Branden Grace shot a one-over 73 and fell three off the lead.

