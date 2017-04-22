Bud Cauley, Tony Finau tie for lead, 51-year-old Bob Estes one back

Pinterest Bud Cauley plays his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Steve Dykes

Bud Cauley cobbled together what would seem to have been an error-free round of six-under-par 66 on Friday to take a share of the 36-hole lead in the Valero Texas Open.

In fact, Cauley missed eight greens on the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, yet managed to save par each time in a bogey-free round that included six birdies.

“It saved me a lot today,” he said of his short game. “It was windy out there today. It was tough. I knew I was going to miss some greens. I was able to leave it in the right spot most of the time and saved some shots out there.”

Cauley, 27, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, is at eight-under-par 136 at the midway point, as is Tony Finau, who posted a 65 that included a bogey at the 18th hole. Finau, however, holed his second shot from 105 yards for eagle at the par-4 11th hole and also made four birdies on the back nine.

One shot back are 51-year-old Bob Estes, who is making only his 11th PGA Tour start in 3½ years, Australian Cameron Smith, Robby Shelton and Kevin Chappell.

First-round leader Branden Grace shot a one-over 73 and fell three off the lead.

