Starting Day 2 at the 2017 Masters two-over par, Bubba Watson was very much in the mix, especially with first-round leader Charley Hoffman falling back to the field. Unfortunately for the two-time Masters champ, Watson stumbled out of the gate, carding five bogeys in his first six holes. To his credit, Watson battled back, making birdies at the 8th and 9th. But three bogeys on the back officially buried his weekend chances. The final damage was a 78, equating to a two-day total of eight-over par.

After his round, Watson -- who's never shied away from speaking his mind -- was asked about the possibility of missing the cut.

"Golf is tough; I don’t know if you’ve ever played it," Watson said, according to Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Post and Courier. "But writing articles is easy.”

Again, Watson wears his emotions on his sleeve, and catching a player after a rough finish occasionally leads to some fireworks.

The 38-year-old is in a bit of a rut this season, entering the Masters ranked 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings. Since winning his second green jacket in 2014, Watson has finished no higher than T-37 at Augusta National.

8:00 PM UPDATE

Watson took to his Twitter account, apologizing for his "bad joke."

