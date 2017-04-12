Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Bubba-Watson-052017-portrait.jpg
Photos by
By

I've found myself in plenty of tough spots on the course, but I seem to get myself out of trouble more often than not. Remember my hook shot around the trees on the 10th hole at Augusta to win the 2012 Masters? You're welcome. When I don't pull it off, it's usually more about making a bad decision than bad execution. Like at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont. During the second round on the 619-yard fourth, I hit it just over the green in two. The lie was horrendous. And yet, at that moment, I thought, I can do this. So I went at the pin. Two chips and three putts later, I carded a 7. What I should have done was forget the flag, play sideways to the biggest part of the green and two-putt for par. It was a good lesson: When you're in trouble, the best play might be away from the flagstick, even backward. It can be the difference between having a heroic hole or a horrific one.

When you find your ball in a bad lie, don't be like me at last year's Open. Instead, choose your highest-percentage play—the one that will give you the best opportunity to score or, at least, avoid a big number. That play depends on your options and the types of shots you're most comfortable with. As tempting as it might be to hit a flop shot that stops dead or curve something around trouble like I did at Augusta, if you don't have much experience hitting those types of shots, they're not worth the risk of trying them now.

Once you make your choice, that shot should be the only thing you think about. I find it becomes a lot easier to perform under pressure if you focus on the process.

Keep in mind that hitting a great rescue shot only really matters if you can finish the job. Amateurs I watch hit too many drivers when they're practicing. Don't be like them. You need to get to the chipping green. And when you're there, don't just put your ball in the short grass. Practice every lie, and notice how your technique has to change depending on the situation. Keep working at these shots until you feel like you can get the ball on the green from any lie. The better your short game gets, the more rewarding it will be when you hit a great shot from jail. —With Keely Levins

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
The Loop

Listen to Sergio Garcia describe his first 24 hours as Masters champion

Magazine

My Shot: Tony Finau

Magazine

Undercover Tour Pro: Inside One Of Our Closed Meetings

Magazine

My Shot: Tony Finau

Magazine

Q&A: Lee Trevino

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    MagazineUndercover Tour Pro: Inside One Of Our Closed Meeti…
    The LoopListen to Sergio Garcia describe his first 24 hours…
    MagazineMy Shot: Tony Finau