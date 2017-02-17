Bryson DeChambeau's rough 2017 continues with WD at Riviera

Bryson DeChambeau still has a long way to go in his first full season on the PGA Tour, but it would be hard to describe his early results as anything other than disappointing. There was a putter controversy involving the USGA in January, three consecutive missed cuts entering this week's Genesis Open, and now, a first career WD.

On Friday, DeChambeau pulled out of the field at Riviera with a hand injury after playing 28 holes in the tournament. DeChambeau shot an opening two-over-par 73 and was two over through 10 holes (four over overall) when he withdrew. Play was suspended for the day shortly after, and other details were provided by the tour.

Earlier in the week, DeChambeau, known for his innovative thinking both with his golf game and equipment, showed how he's been practicing his swing with 3D technology:

It's been his putting, however, that's held him back the most. Late last year DeChambeau switched to an unconventional side-saddle method. The 2015 U.S. Amateur champ has said that once he gets enough practice with the technique, it will "be like cheating," but so far, that hasn't been the case. After posting a -.302 strokes gained putting last season, DeChambeau has dropped to -.617 so far this season, which ranks him 192nd on tour.

In nine starts since earning his PGA Tour card by winning a Web.com Finals event, DeChambeau's best finish is a T-36 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS