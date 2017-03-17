18 JUL 1995: ARNOLD PALMER THUMBS UP TO THE CROWD AT HIS FINAL OPEN APPEARANCE AFTER PRACTICING WITH HIS OLD ADVERSARIES AT THE 1995 BRITISH OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP AT ST. ANDREWS GOLF COURSE IN ST. ANDREWS, SCOTLAND. Mandatory Credit: Anton Want/ALLSPORT
How Netflix is unintentionally honoring Arnold Palmer with its new rating system

2 hours ago
170317-bryson-dechambeau-putting-th.png
Bryson DeChambeau is kidding about his new putting stroke (We think)

3 hours ago
170317-volcano-th.png
This week's PGA Tour Latinoamerica event features an ERUPTING volcano

5 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau's rough first full year on the PGA Tour has gotten more attention for his spat with the USGA than for his results on the course. But with his side-saddle experiment now a thing of the past, DeChambeau has moved on to an even more unusual putting method.

Enter the pool cue stroke. And the man who majored in physics at SMU seems to have figured it out:

Unfortunately, it's not legal. Rule 14-1 clearly states: "The ball must be fairly struck at with the head of the club and must not be pushed, scraped or spooned."

Of course, DeChambeau is kidding. Then again, he's the only tour pro who might actually consider asking the USGA to make this one of their proposed rules changes. . .

RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau apologizes to the USGA for side-saddle putting remarks

