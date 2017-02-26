Bryson DeChambeau apologizes to the USGA for side-saddle putting remarks

putter.png
By
686510739CH00309_Sony_Open_
Cliff Hawkins

On Friday, GolfDigest.com reported pointed comments made by Bryson DeChambeau toward the USGA. DeChambeau had ended his side-saddle putting experiment, and he seemed to blame its failure on golf's governing body.

“It [was] a long conversation,” DeChambeau told Brian Wacker after missing the cut at the Honda Classic. “But the USGA essentially doesn’t like me doing it."

On Sunday, DeChambeau apologized to the USGA, saying, "my emotions got the better of me," and taking responsibility for his recent poor putting. Here's the full statement from the 2015 U.S. Amateur champ:

The "family" part was a particularly big change from Friday's comments in which DeChambeau said, "They’re not a good organization, and you can quote me on that. I’m part of their family and as family it’s very frustrating to see them stunt the growth of the game.”

DeChambeau was upset the USGA had deemed one of his putters -- not his side-saddle stance -- non-conforming. He hopes his statement will mend his relationship with golf's governing body, but he still has a long way to go to fix his putting.

DeChambeau entered the Honda Classic ranked 194th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting. It's a ranking that doesn't figure to improve much following his fourth missed cut -- to go along with a WD -- in his last five starts.

