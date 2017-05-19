Brooks Koepka's caddie is part bag man, part chiropractor

In addition to carrying a bag, reading greens and studying golf courses, today's PGA Tour caddies also play the roles of friend and psychologist. Apparently, it doesn't hurt to be a chiropractor as well.

On Thursday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brooks Koepka unloaded a drive on No. 11 (his second hole of the day). But then he got some work done on his back by caddie Ricky Elliott. Some pretty intense work, that is. Check it out:

By the way, Koepka's drive went 325 yards, finishing over the green on the short par 4. He got up and down for birdie and shot an opening 67 to continue his recent stretch of great play. So whatever Elliott did certainly didn't hurt. But now that his hidden talent has been revealed, he's probably going to be taking treatment requests from other tour pros.

RELATED: Watch Jason Day get up and down from a cart path at the Byron Nelson

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS