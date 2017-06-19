U.S. Open3 hours ago

Brooks Koepka's caddie had the perfect response on how he's going to spend his U.S. Open paycheck

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States and caddie Richard Elliott react after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
ERIN, Wis. -- In most instances, a caddie receives 5-to-10 percent of their player's earnings, with a good finish usually equating to a higher cut of the dough. It's good work if your man's on fire; just ask Michael Greller, who (likely) pulled in more than $2.2 million during Jordan Spieth's breakout 2015 campaign.

So you can imagine the excitement of Ricky Elliott, Brooks Koepka's looper, following Koepka's runaway victory at Erin Hills.

This year's U.S. Open winner's payout is a record $2.16 million. At 10 percent, Elliott would receive north of $200,000. Only 1.5 percent of Americans over the age of 15 pull that in per year; Elliott just made that in a week.

With this newfound fortune, the media wanted to know: what was Elliott going to do with his share?

"Buy a 12-pack of Heineken," Elliott replied, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.

We're sure Koepka's sponsor Michelob Ultra just cringed.

Still, got to love a guy whose first thought after coming into such riches is, "I need a cold one." That's living life right.

