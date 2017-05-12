Brooks Koepka has a sense of humor about his splash at Sawgrass' 17th hole

The Island Green at TPC Sawgrass claimed its share of victims on Thursday, with 19 balls meeting their watery demise. Brooks Koepka donated to the cause, doubling the 17th on the way to a two-over 74 on the afternoon.

Due to the frustrating constitution of Sawgrass, it's understandable if players fail to appreciate make-or-break nature of the hole. However, the 27-year-old showed he has a sense of humor on the matter, as evidenced by this photo before his Friday morning round.

Well played, Brooks. Now go make that hole-in-one so we can have our free beer for life.

