Brooke Henderson wins Meijer LPGA Classic by two over Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie

Brooke M. Henderson of Canada celebrates her birdie on the 7th green during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, MI, USA Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Canada's Brooke Henderson claimed her first title of 2017, winning the Meijer LPGA Classic after shooting a Sunday 66. It was the fourth career win for the 19-year-old, who finished the tournament with a 17-under 263, two strokes better than Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson, who finished in a tie for second at 15 under.

Henderson won twice in 2016 and one of those wins was a major: the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. But before this week's stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., Henderson had only cracked the top five just once in 2017.

“It’s kind of been a litter bit tougher season for me,” Henderson said. “I haven’t got the results that I’ve been really looking for. But this week I played really well and things kind of started to turn around for me. So to get my fourth win is super exciting and I’m just excited for the rest of the summer now.”

The win, which came on Father’s Day, was special for Henderson, whose dad is also her swing coach.

Henderson is the 15th different winner on the LPGA this season. Thompson, who led going into the final round, would’ve been the first to win two events in 2017 if she’d won. No player was won more than one event so far this year, showing the extreme depth of field on the tour this year.

“You never know who’s going to win when you tee it up,” Thompson said, “so you just got to hope it’s you.”

