British Open odds: Brooks Koepka still seems like pretty good value

3 hours ago
HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner&#39;s trophy after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew RedingtonHARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner's trophy after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

British Open odds (sorry, Open Championship, if you prefer) are out, and U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka remains a decent value. Koepka went off at 30-to-1 odds at Erin Hills, but his first major title has only bumped him down to 25/1 for the season's third major, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

As he was for the first two majors of 2017, Dustin Johnson is the favorite heading into Royal Birkdale. The World No. 1 has been dominant everywhere except at majors this year, withdrawing the night before the Masters after falling down some stairs and missing the cut at Erin Hills.

PODCAST: A Vegas oddsmaker discusses how golf betting lines are set

In fact, Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day all failed to make the weekend at the U.S. Open, marking the first time since the advent of the Official World Golf Ranking that the top three players have missed the cut in the same major. That hasn't affected either player's odds much, though, as McIlroy is listed at 12/1 (tied with Jordan Spieth for second-best odds), and Day is on the board at 15/1, the same as reigning Masters champ Sergio Garcia.

New World No. 2, Hideki Matsuyama, fresh off a T-2 at the U.S. Open, is part of a group with Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson at 20/1. Like Koepka, Adam Scott, who had his run of four consecutive top 10s at the Open snapped at Troon last year, is listed at 25/1.

Justin Thomas, who shot a U.S. Open record nine-under-par 63 in the third round, is 30/1. Phil Mickelson, who missed the tournament to attend his daughter's high school graduation, is part of a group at 40/1 that includes Paul Casey, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Branden Grace, and Tommy Fleetwood, who finished fourth at Erin Hills.

Looking for a long shot? How about Bill Haas, who finished T-5 at Erin Hills and T-9 at last year's Open. The six-time PGA Tour winner and 2011 FedEx Cup champ opens at 100/1.

And if you happen to be attending next month's tournament, remember that gambling is perfectly legal in the UK. And that there's basically a betting parlor on every corner. Good luck, everyone.

