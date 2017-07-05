Open Championship22 minutes ago

British Open champion will receive record payout in 2017 with R&A awarding prize money for first time in dollars

By
claret-jug-royal-birkdale-clubhouse-2017.jpg
David Cannon/R&A

The winner of the claret jug at Royal Birkdale later this month will receive the biggest first-place check in Open Championship history, R&A officials announced on Wednesday upon revealing the purse and prize breakdown.

The champion golfer of the year will earn $1,845,000 from an overall purse of $10,250,000. Second-place will earn you $1,067,000.

In releasing information on the purse, the R&A said that for the first time it will award all prize money in American dollars rather than British pounds.

“We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers in a press release.

Converting from pounds to dollars, the overall purse for the Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2016 and St. Andrews in 2015 was $9.3 million and $9.2 million, respectively. Henrik Stenson earned the equivalent of $1,549,590 for his victory a year ago, and Zach Johnson took home $1,794,690 for his playoff triumph at the Home of Golf.

The British Open purse moves the tournament just slightly ahead of the $10 million given out at the Masters in April, although Sergio Garcia earned more for the victory ($1,980,000) than the Open winner will received. The PGA Championship also gave out $10 million in 2016 with $1.8 million going to Jimmy Walker. The PGA of America has yet to announce what the 2017 purse will be when the event is played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

The U.S. Open’s purse bump to $12 million overall at Erin Hills (with $2.16 million to Brooks Koepka) made it the richest of the four majors.

RELATED: 13 picks to win at Royal Birkdale

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

8 British Open Terms You Need To Know

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Golf Digest Tournament Predictor: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

Golf News & Tours

2017 Greenbrier Classic tee times, viewer's guide

Golf News & Tours

Jordan Spieth skipping John Deere Classic to prepare for British Open

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Phil Mickelson (minus Bones) heads to the Greenbrier Classic

Golf News & Tours

Final Qualifying for The Open includes assorted happiness and heartbreak (really frustrating heartbreak)

Related
Golf News & ToursJordan Spieth skipping John Deere Classic to prepar…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Tournament Predictor: 2017 Greenbrier C…
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Phil Mickelson (minus Bones) …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection