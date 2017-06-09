Brandt Snedeker's sneaky-stylish U.S. Open shoes

Brandt Snedeker operates in a covert, under-the-radar manner. The 36-year-old has eight PGA Tour wins, $38 million in on-course earnings and four top-10 finishes in 10 U.S. Open appearances. He also has a sneaky sense of style.

Snedeker will wear the new Peter Millar + G/FORE shoes at the 2017 U.S. Open Championship. The shoes combine G/FORE’s trendy designs with Peter Millar's classic styling. They'll be available for purchase online starting June 15, the first day of the championship at Wisconsin's Erin Hills.

Snedeker will wear two models from the Peter Millar + GFORE collaboration: the Brogue Gallivanter (shown above) and the Pintuck Gallivanter (shown below). Both options are designed to offer an athletic fit in a stylish frame.

Snedeker will pair these shoes with Peter Millar's performance knits. He'll weave bright colors, summertime plaids and subtle stripes throughout his competition-day outfits, nailing the preppy-stylish look he rocks on a consistent basis.

