170503-snedekers-ryder-cup-th.png
Tour Life

Brandt Snedeker -- and his kids -- are really enjoying having the Ryder Cup

2 hours ago
dabo.png
Viral Video

Watch football coach fall for exploding ball trick

10 hours ago
russell-knox-travelers-media-day-putt.jpg
Repeating History

Watch Russell Knox come up clutch when asked to repeat his winning putt from last year's Travelers Championship

14 hours ago
Tour Life2 hours ago

Brandt Snedeker -- and his kids -- are really enjoying having the Ryder Cup

By

Remember show-and-tell day as a kid? You were probably really proud of your teddy bear or new soccer ball. Well, we hate to break it to you, but Brandt Snedeker's kids would have one-upped you.

RELATED: Listen in and watch the U.S. Ryder Cup team celebrate

Snedeker is in possession of the Ryder Cup this week and it seems like his kids are enjoying it as much as he is. Here's the coveted trophy being taken to school:

And here are the kids -- a couple of their friends -- drinking (Sprite) from it. With straws. At the same time. So cute.

Brandt, a key member of last year's U.S. squad that won at Hazeltine, also brought the Ryder Cup to Tuesday night's NHL Playoff tilt between Nashville and St. Louis, taking it onto the ice before the game:

And he seemed to be a lucky charm for his Predators:

But back to using the Ryder Cup as a show-and-tell item. That's the coolest. And when we talked about the other kids at school getting one-upped, that was just an expression. If they were actually keeping score, that's more like being nine up at the turn.

RELATED: Sergio Garcia wears his green jacket for El Clasico kick-off

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopBrandt Snedeker loses Twitter battle and possibly a…
    UncategorizedBrandt Snedeker Loses Twitter Battle And Possibly A…
    The LoopRickie Fowler recreates funny Ryder Cup WAGs photo …