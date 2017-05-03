Brandt Snedeker -- and his kids -- are really enjoying having the Ryder Cup

Remember show-and-tell day as a kid? You were probably really proud of your teddy bear or new soccer ball. Well, we hate to break it to you, but Brandt Snedeker's kids would have one-upped you.

Snedeker is in possession of the Ryder Cup this week and it seems like his kids are enjoying it as much as he is. Here's the coveted trophy being taken to school:

And here are the kids -- a couple of their friends -- drinking (Sprite) from it. With straws. At the same time. So cute.

Brandt, a key member of last year's U.S. squad that won at Hazeltine, also brought the Ryder Cup to Tuesday night's NHL Playoff tilt between Nashville and St. Louis, taking it onto the ice before the game:

And he seemed to be a lucky charm for his Predators:

But back to using the Ryder Cup as a show-and-tell item. That's the coolest. And when we talked about the other kids at school getting one-upped, that was just an expression. If they were actually keeping score, that's more like being nine up at the turn.

