Valero Texas Openan hour ago

Branden Grace shows prowess in wind, shoots 66 and leads by one

By
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 20: Branden Grace of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&amp;T Oaks Course on April 20, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Branden Grace of South Africa plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Steve Dykes

South African Branden Grace, a winner of one PGA Tour event, opened the Valero Texas Open Thursday with a six-under par 66 to take the first-round lead in San Antonio, Texas.

Grace, at 21st the third highest ranked player in the field, had seven birdies and only a single bogey on the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

“I enjoy coming back here,” Grace said. “I think it’s my third or fourth visit and I’ve played well here in the past. It’s one of those courses I like playing. The wind blows. I like playing in the wind. I like hitting it a lot lower than the normal guys out there.”

Stewart Cink, a likely sentimental favorite wherever he plays given his his wife Lisa’s breast cancer battle, shot a five-under 67 and is tied for second, along with Will MacKenzie and John Huh. MacKenzie tied for second in the Valero Texas Open in 2014.

Defending champion Charley Hoffman shot a one-under 71 and is tied for 52nd.

Australian Curtis Luck, meanwhile, shot a one-over 73 in his professional debut. Luck, 20, is the reigning U.S. Amateur champion who was No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking prior to turning professional.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Best Damn Travel Gadgets in Golf

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Valero: Charley Hoffman wins on 18th-hole birdie

Golf News & Tours

PGA Tour: Steele leads at Valero, first round suspended

Golf News & Tours

Valero: Charley Hoffman wins on 18th-hole birdie

Golf News & Tours

Valero: Barnes leads, Reed three strokes back

Golf News & Tours

Valero: Steele leads, Mickelson misses cut

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursValero: Charley Hoffman wins on 18th-hole birdie
    Golf News & ToursValero: Charley Hoffman wins on 18th-hole birdie
    Golf News & ToursValero: Barnes leads, Reed three strokes back