Boxing trainer, not fighter, throws punch of the night

Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui squared off Saturday night for the WBA super middleweight boxing championship. The fight ended in controversial fashion as Uzcategui knocked out Dirrell after the bell had already rung in the eighth round, leading to a disqualification of Uzcategui. Dirrell remained down and out for several minutes after being declared the winner.

However, the punch of the night was thrown by Dirrell’s uncle and trainer, Leon Lawson Jr., who came to his nephew's defense in the ring.

I thought the old saying went “those who can’t, teach.” It looks like Lawson possesses quite the left hook; Dirrell is in good hands, literally, under Lawson’s tutelage – after he meets with authorities to discuss pending charges for his sucker punch, of course.

