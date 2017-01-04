Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

an hour ago

Boston Golf Club

Hingham, Mass. / 7,062 yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.4532
2017-82-Boston-GC-hole-1.jpg
Courtesy of Boston GC

82. Boston Golf Club

Gil Hanse (2004)

Boston Golf Club, in the south suburb of Hingham, is a modern-day Pine Valley, massaged by architect Gil Hanse and his team from dramatic coastal topography with gashes of unsullied sand. Fairways tumble across the landscape, posing some blind shots that are embraced, not criticized. One stretch surrounds an old strip mine, with mining spoils incorporated as chocolate drop mounds and one vein serving as a "Hell's Third Acre" hazard. Boston Golf Club, like No. 46 Garden City Golf Club, finishes with a grand par 3.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2011. Highest ranking: No. 74, 2013-2014. Previous ranking: No. 75

Panelist comments:
“You just don't see this type of variety on a newer, modern layout. It's a nice throwback to an older, more traditional course, much in the way Sand Hills, Friar's Head or the courses at Bandon. I love the multiple routing options given on most holes. Requires a lot of thought.”

“Reminds me of Tobacco Road in places with its blind shots. While in some courses you might become frustrated, you can appreciate the architectural ingenuity that went into these locations at Boston G.C.”

“Boston Golf Club is a bit of an antidote to Old Sandwich. It may not be longer, but is definitely more difficult and if you like your golf on the quirky side, you'll love it.”

“Little dirt was moved and natural features are incorporated beautifully. I liked the cross bunkering, which you don't see on too many new-age courses.”

“There's an understated elegance to the club -- feels like it's been around for years without being pretentious or exclusionary. It's a really enjoyable round. I just wish the brutal holes were more spread out during the round and not all in the early-to-middle stretch.”

Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 1

Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 5

Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 15

Courtesy of Boston GC

Hole No. 17

Trending Now
Golf Courses

The Golf Club at Black Rock

Golf Courses

Inverness Club

Golf Courses

Kittansett Club

Golf Courses

Double Eagle Club

Golf Courses

Valhalla Golf Club

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesKittansett Club
    Golf CoursesThe Golf Club at Black Rock
    Golf CoursesDouble Eagle Club