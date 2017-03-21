Books Tiger Woods signed at New York City store already appearing on eBay

The Rock
Tiger Woods on Monday signed 300 copies of his new book, The 1997 Masters: My Story, for happy buyers, many of whom intend to be happy sellers rather than happy readers, if eBay is any indication.

At least seven copies apparently purchased at the signing at a Barnes & Noble store in New York City already appear for sale at eBay, one for $399.99, for a book that costs $18.14 at Amazon.com, sans Woods' signature.

One seller put the book up for bid on Monday with an opening price of $80. The 17th bid, on Tuesday morning, was for $205.50.

Jordan Spieth last month got into a verbal spat with adults at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, angry that items he sign show up on eBay the following day.

“I’m not appreciative of people who travel to benefit off other people’s success,” Spieth said. “And these guys have these items that you've already seen online … our team keeps track of that kind of stuff. These guys that just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people's success when they didn’t do anything themselves. Go get a job instead of trying to make money off of the stuff that we have been able to do.”

The signed copies of Woods' book on sale on eBay supports Spieth's contention, though it is unlikely that Tiger similarly will express his frustration, even as he is widely known to object to others making money off him.

