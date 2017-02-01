overland-1.png
News & Tours

Bonnaroo, Outside Lands organizers eye golf course as site of America's next big music festival

24 minutes ago
golfworld-2014-02-gwsl03-phoenix-essay.jpg
Golf Digest Podcast

Golf Digest Podcast: Debauchery at the Waste Management Open, and whether golf needs more of it

39 minutes ago
170201-hideki-matsuyama-pitch-th.png
Little-Known Talents

Apparently, Hideki Matsuyama can throw a filthy curveball

an hour ago
News & Tours24 minutes ago

Bonnaroo, Outside Lands organizers eye golf course as site of America's next big music festival

overland-2.png

Golf has a newfound tolerance and acceptance of music on the course. But this is taking that adoption to the extreme.

RELATED: The New Rules of Golf Etiquette

AEG Live and Superfly, the organizers behind world famous music festivals like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, are targeting Overland Park Golf Course in Denver for a three-day music celebration. According to NBC's Denver affiliate 9 News, David Ehrlich of AEG Live compared the proposed festival to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with preliminary plans calling for 70 to 80 musical performers.

With possible attendance in the six figures -- along with the wear-and-tear that comes from such turnout -- one would think the course in question is not highly thought of. That's not the case for Overland Park, which claims to be the oldest running course west of the Mississippi. Online reviews state the course is in great condition for a city-run establishment. It's not yet known what type of impact the festival will have on course operations.

Organizers stated Overland Park is a prime destination because of its proximity to public transit and downtown Denver.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch toddler lose his mind after Jon Rahm sinks hi…
    The LoopWatch TPC Scottsdale's infamous 16th stadium ho…
    The LoopBob Parsons says PXG clubs, already retailing at $5…