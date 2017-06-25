Trending
Bizarre clubhouse fire forces early end of a European women's golf tournament

By
3 hours ago
Occasionally, golf tournament organizers must cancel the final round of an event. Typically, the reasons are related to bad weather, something they can't really do much about. The folks running the Foxconn Czech Ladies Challenge, a tournament on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, however, found themselves forced to cut their event short over something they really had no control over: a fire.

A storage area at Casa Serena Golf Club in the Czech Republic caught fire and spread throughout the clubhouse on Saturday. The fire left some players rushing to get away and protect some of their stuff.

Officials initially only delayed play in the third and final round but eventually decided to scrap the round and hold a three-hole aggregate playoff with the three leaders after 36 holes to determine a winner. Lucia Andre eventually defeated Agathe Sauzon and Nina Muehl

Players shared pictures of the blaze via social media.

Thankfully, everybody was alright.

(h/t golfnewsnet.com)

