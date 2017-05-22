Newsan hour ago

Billy Horschel's wife shares an emotional note regarding her personal battle with alcoholism

By
Horschels
The Golf Channel

Following his win at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Billy Horschel was visibly emotional, which was not a surprise. Horschel is one of the more fiery, passionate players on tour. Capturing his first win since the 2014 Tour Championship, it seemed reasonable that such a competitor would have a visceral response.

However, Horschel's wife revealed more to the story on Monday afternoon, sharing her personal battle with alcoholism in the process.

"One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically. I will keep this simple, 'I am an alcoholic,'" wrote Brittany Horschel on Twitter. "I saw that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends have saved my life and my marriage."

According to Horschel, she spent the end of May through July last year in a treatment center, leaving Billy to take care of their one-year-old daughter.

"He silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time," said Horschel.

Horschel closed by noting this past weekend marked one year of sobriety.

Brittany Horschel played golf at the University of Florida, where she met Billy. The couple recently welcomed their second child in April.

