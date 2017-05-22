Billy Horschel's daughter reacting to her dad's win is sure to brighten up your Monday

Billy Horschel was thrilled to pick up his first PGA Tour title in more than two-and-a-half years, but no one was happier to see Horschel win than his daughter. Horschel's wife Brittany shared this adorable video of young Skylar shouting at the TV after daddy had wrapped up the playoff victory over Jason Day at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Skylar was actually born shortly after Horschel's previous win at the 2014 Tour Championship when he also claimed the FedEx Cup. In addition to being a big fan of her dad, she also showed off some pretty good hops.

Check it out -- especially if you need a little Monday pick-me-up:

