PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jordan Spieth reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the Final Round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Golf World

Jordan Spieth's victory lap at Pebble Beach brings the Masters into focus

6 hours ago
jordan-spieth-sbs-tournament-of-champions-2017-friday-second-round.jpg
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag; Jordan Spieth, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7 hours ago
Jose Maria Olazabal allianz
Bank Shots

Jose Maria Olazabal hits grandstands with bunker shot, ends up with unbelievable result

8 hours ago
Viral Video9 hours ago

Bill Murray blowing off interview creates awkward, fascinating TV moment

Screen Shot 2017-02-12 at 4.55.11 PM.png

Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader once said Bill Murray is "famous for photobombing life."

‘‘To Bill, life is a party, the world is an improv stage, and we are all in his show,’’ Hader told the Boston Globe.

Which begs the question: were we a part of a famous Murray prank on Saturday at Pebble Beach, or did we simply catch the entertainer at the wrong time?

In the video below, it appears a cameraman gets in the way of Murray walking between holes. The Golf Channel's Phil Blackmar attempts to get Murray for an interview, but Murray tries his best to avoid the former PGA Tour player. When Blackmar finally catches him, Murray bluntly asks for the cameraman's name. Awkward silence ensues, as Murray says, "You don't get it, do you," before running off to greet the gallery.

No one's perfect and, frankly, we'd be cranky do if someone tried to interview us in the middle of a golf round. Conversely, given what we know about Murray, it's likely Saturday was part of his performance art.

