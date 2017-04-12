Best Vest For Golf

A good vest should be a staple in every golfer's closet. The trick is selecting a fitted, purposely designed vest for your full range of motion and comfort in a variety of climates. The Fairway & Greene Caves ¼ Zip Vest will take your layering game to a new level. The vest comes in a range of colors, each with a contrasting inner collar. The art of layering requires consideration of style and performance elements. Tech layers have advanced immensely over the years to provide all-weather options that you can wear off the course.

Dunning's Natural Hand Vest combines comfort and technology. The polyester-cotton blend is complemented with a mix of bamboo charcoal, which increases absorbency, durability, anti-microbial functions and retains heat. An insulated vest like this will dress up a golf shirt for a more polished look.

GOLF PERFORMANCE

Fairway & Greene Caves ¼ Zip Vest, $95

SPORT/CASUAL

Dunning Natural Hand Vest, $79

