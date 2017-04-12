Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Apparel8 minutes ago

Best Vest For Golf

A good vest should be a staple in every golfer's closet. The trick is selecting a fitted, purposely designed vest for your full range of motion and comfort in a variety of climates. The Fairway & Greene Caves ¼ Zip Vest will take your layering game to a new level. The vest comes in a range of colors, each with a contrasting inner collar. The art of layering requires consideration of style and performance elements. Tech layers have advanced immensely over the years to provide all-weather options that you can wear off the course.

Dunning's Natural Hand Vest combines comfort and technology. The polyester-cotton blend is complemented with a mix of bamboo charcoal, which increases absorbency, durability, anti-microbial functions and retains heat. An insulated vest like this will dress up a golf shirt for a more polished look.

GOLF PERFORMANCE
Fairway & Greene Caves ¼ Zip Vest, $95
More information

SPORT/CASUAL
Dunning Natural Hand Vest, $79
More information

Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Headwear For Golfers

The Loop

Last-minute holiday golf gift ideas

Best In Golf

Best Clubwear For Golfers

Best In Golf

Best Raingear For Golfers

The Loop

Golf Style: Five vests that are perfect for winter golf

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Best In GolfBest Clubwear For Golfers
    Best In GolfBest Headwear For Golfers
    Best In GolfBest Raingear For Golfers