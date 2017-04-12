Must Reads
Best Underwear For Golfers

Once you get past the awkwardness of evaluating moisture-management, pouch contours and breathability below the belt, you'll realize the importance of quality underwear. Tommy John bursts through any chagrin with the bold 360 Trunk that won't ride up or roll at the waist. Cooling vents along with anti-microbial and anti-odor features keep things fresh, too. The folks at Tommy John took the idea of underwear with technology a step further, adding a utility pocket for your keys and phone.

Lululemon's No Boxer Boxer is designed for an athletic build and focuses on shape retention with two length options. A practically shaped pouch adds support where you need it most. The stretch fabric is lightweight and sweat-wicking. Our sources say you'll see a pair or two of these strutting around locker rooms on tour. So please, we beg of you, upgrade those dingy, cotton briefs for a newer, more advanced model.

Tommy John 360 Sport Trunk, $32
Lululemon No Boxer Boxer, $24
