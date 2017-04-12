Best Travel Cover

The travel cover need not be a necessary evil, like, say, the TSA. No, rather than simply settling for a rolling sarcophagus to store, protect and transport your golf clubs, we say invest in a legitimate traveling partner. The Sun Mountain Meridian ClubGlider, with its retractable rolling legs, moves so effortlessly through airports it's as if you have a golf-bag valet escorting your clubs everywhere from check-in to baggage claim and beyond. No tip required.

You can choose whether to believe Sun Mountain's claim that the ClubGlider's leg system reduces 45 pounds of pressure on the arms and shoulders. We'll simply say that you can push your fully loaded travel cover through an airport with the tip of your index finger.

Of course, a travel cover with even twice the standard number of wheels needs to do more than roll. The main function of any luggage is durable, secure and protected club storage, and plenty of it. The ClubGlider Meridian answers the call on all counts. That means heavy-grade nylon in wear areas, a fully padded top for club protection and two ample external pockets for shoes or extra apparel. The 52-inch length and 14-inch-by-14-inch girth are just the right size for an easy fit to any normal golfer's bag, and the internal strap helps doubly secure your clubs from bouncing around on the way to your next golf trip. Even better, the whole unit folds up so it doesn't crowd your trunk.

Frankly, the Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian advances the concept of a travel cover so much, it should be its own category.

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian, $290

