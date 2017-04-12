Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Gear & Gadgets3 hours ago

Best Training Aids For Golf

What makes a great training aid? It's intuitive, it's original, and it gets results. We picked this year's best in three categories—Full Swing, Putting and Mental Game—based on those criteria, along with value and usage by the game's best players and teachers.

Enduring training aids give great feedback and aren't complicated to use. That's part of what has made the Orange Whip line so successful. It has a weighted ball on the end of a flexible shaft, which promotes an active pivot and arm swing. The wedge version adapts the weights on both ends to mimic an ideal swing with a lofted club.

The Visio Mi mat was developed by Phil Kenyon (who works with Henrik Stenson) to place on the grass under your putter. You make swings matching the size and shape of the arcs on the ground. (Shooting 63 in the final round of the British Open is optional.)

The FocusBand has gotten attention because of its use by Jason Day—and because it looks a little strange. The neoprene headband goes around your forehead and holds three sensors that measure your brain's electrical activity. The band connects to your phone wirelessly, and you can monitor your brain's physiological state. If you're tense, the avatar on the screen changes to red. If you're in the zone, it moves to green. A series of games and drills helps you move intentionally into the green.

Full swing: Orange Whip Wedge, $110
More Information

Putting: Visio Mi Putting Template, $45
More Information

Mental/visual: FocusBand, $500
More Information

Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Golf Simulator

Best In Golf

Best Fitness Equipment For Golfers

Best In Golf

Best Launch Monitors

Best In Golf

Best Golf Swing & Game Analyzers

Best In Golf

Best Video Cameras For Golfers

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Best In GolfBest Launch Monitors
    Best In GolfBest Golf Simulator
    Best In GolfBest Golf Swing & Game Analyzers