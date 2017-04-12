Best Training Aids For Golf

What makes a great training aid? It's intuitive, it's original, and it gets results. We picked this year's best in three categories—Full Swing, Putting and Mental Game—based on those criteria, along with value and usage by the game's best players and teachers.

Enduring training aids give great feedback and aren't complicated to use. That's part of what has made the Orange Whip line so successful. It has a weighted ball on the end of a flexible shaft, which promotes an active pivot and arm swing. The wedge version adapts the weights on both ends to mimic an ideal swing with a lofted club.

The Visio Mi mat was developed by Phil Kenyon (who works with Henrik Stenson) to place on the grass under your putter. You make swings matching the size and shape of the arcs on the ground. (Shooting 63 in the final round of the British Open is optional.)

The FocusBand has gotten attention because of its use by Jason Day—and because it looks a little strange. The neoprene headband goes around your forehead and holds three sensors that measure your brain's electrical activity. The band connects to your phone wirelessly, and you can monitor your brain's physiological state. If you're tense, the avatar on the screen changes to red. If you're in the zone, it moves to green. A series of games and drills helps you move intentionally into the green.

Full swing: Orange Whip Wedge, $110

Putting: Visio Mi Putting Template, $45

Mental/visual: FocusBand, $500

