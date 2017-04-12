Best Raingear For Golfers

Finding raingear that protects you from the elements but doesn't hinder your swing or comfort level is tricky. Galvin Green keeps up with the latest Gore-Tex technology to produce quality waterproof pieces and set the standard in weather-ready apparel. The Argon jacket is one of the most breathable full-zips on the market, and it's constructed not to cling to your skin. Don't let the price scare you away—consider purchases like this as more of an investment. You shouldn't be buying new raingear every season if the pieces are made right.

FootJoy's HydroLite Rain collection is versatile for any condition. The collection includes a jacket, quarter-zip, rain shirt, vest, pants and a convertible top. Each fabric is four-way stretch, allowing a complete range of motion. The line offers many color combinations and a women's jacket. You might not consider the waterproof qualities of a zipper or the presence of bonded liners in your day-to-day golf purchases, but when the downpour begins, you'll notice the difference.

Heavy-duty: Galvin Green Argon Jacket, $695

Lightweight: FootJoy HydroLite, $110-$170

