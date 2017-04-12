Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Apparel10 minutes ago

Best Raingear For Golfers

Finding raingear that protects you from the elements but doesn't hinder your swing or comfort level is tricky. Galvin Green keeps up with the latest Gore-Tex technology to produce quality waterproof pieces and set the standard in weather-ready apparel. The Argon jacket is one of the most breathable full-zips on the market, and it's constructed not to cling to your skin. Don't let the price scare you away—consider purchases like this as more of an investment. You shouldn't be buying new raingear every season if the pieces are made right.

FootJoy's HydroLite Rain collection is versatile for any condition. The collection includes a jacket, quarter-zip, rain shirt, vest, pants and a convertible top. Each fabric is four-way stretch, allowing a complete range of motion. The line offers many color combinations and a women's jacket. You might not consider the waterproof qualities of a zipper or the presence of bonded liners in your day-to-day golf purchases, but when the downpour begins, you'll notice the difference.

Photo: mattias.sandelinger@mycke.se

Heavy-duty: Galvin Green Argon Jacket, $695
More information

Jack Rickmond

Lightweight: FootJoy HydroLite, $110-$170
More information

Best In Golf

Best Clubwear For Golfers

Uncategorized

Nike's Innovation Cover-Up Doesn't Compromise Warmth, Comfort Or Playability: The Loop

The Loop

Nike's Innovation Cover-Up doesn't compromise warmth, comfort or playability

Blogs

Nike's Innovation Cover-Up Doesn't Compromise Warmth, Comfort Or Playability

Best In Golf

Best Private Aviation

