Stopping at the turn for a snack slows play, and packing a sandwich into a golf bag isn't always practical. That's why meal-replacement bars are a good alternative for golfers. Though we'll stop short of calling them great "energy" or "nutrition" replacements for whole foods such as fruit, nuts or lean protein, they do store and serve pretty conveniently. As you might suspect, some of these bars are healthier than others, offering a good blend of carbohydrates, fiber and protein without including a ton of sugar or sugar substitutes. The bars we chose included whole-food ingredients and tasted pretty darn good, too.

Why an on-course snack? Your body needs calories. Depending on your weight and the amount you walk, you can burn 1,000 to 2,000 calories during a round. Without refueling on the course, you could be zapped of energy somewhere on the back nine. If you ignore the hollow promises on the packaging, the best of these processed, on-course snacks will still contain salt, sugar, fat, and even chocolate! Don't think the mere inclusion of these ingredients is a reason to dismiss a meal-replacement bar as pure junk food. After all, those ingredients often provide the flavor, and if it doesn't taste good, you're probably not going to eat it. However, the bars you want minimize food additives and processing. In fact, a good rule to follow: The fewer ingredients on the label, the healthier the bar is likely to be.

Clif Kit's Organic Dark Chocolate Almond Coconut ($20 for 12 bars)

GoMacro Prolonged Power Banana + Almond Butter ($35 for 12 bars)

Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts/Sea Salt ($14 for 12 bars)

